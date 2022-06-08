Indiana's red flag law deemed more lenient than most - find out why that is

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday, survivors, and family members of the victims of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas gave their testimonies on Capitol Hill.
In addition to pleading for stricter gun regulations, they also called for a national red flag law.
It is a law that allows law enforcement to take away firearms from dangerous individuals.
However, some lawmakers do not think more government regulations are necessary.
News 10 took a closer look at Indiana's red flag law. In our research, we found out why our state's law has been deemed more lenient than most.
Indiana was a front-runner in passing a red flag law back in 2005 -- making it the second state in the nation to do so.
In 2019, it was amended.
In 2021, it came under fire after a mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis. A tragedy that exposed the law's deficiencies.
Indiana's red flag law is known as the "Jake Laird Law."
It is named after a fallen police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The law allows law enforcement to take weapons from people who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others.
Jody Madeira is a professor of law at Indiana University in Bloomington. She says our state's law is easier to get around than others.
For one, there is a 14-day window to hear a petition. During that time nothing is preventing an individual from finding another weapon.
"Once you get an individual who is subject to it, even if their firearms are taken away they can go out and purchase another firearm," Madeira said.
She says the same cannot be said across the board.
"In other states, it's not only a seizure of the firearms that exist, but it's also a prohibition on purchasing any other firearm."
She goes on to say that Indiana's Red Flag Law is not applied equally in every county across the state. It all comes down to how willing the prosecutors are to file.
The IU professor, along with many Indiana residents want to change it so that you do not have to involve the police to make a filing against someone.
In other states, teachers, doctors, and family members who fear someone may be dangerous can file.
Others feel the law is doing its job, and want to see fewer government restrictions on firearms.
"I'm really, really cautious and careful about stepping on 2nd Amendment rights...because again...that's the first thing that tyrants do. They seek to disarm the people," Indiana House District 45 Representative Bruce Borders said.
A bill to pass a national red flag law is expected to be voted on by early June.
If you are worried someone you know may be a danger to themselves or others, here are the steps to take to file a Red Flag petition.
- It's really called a "firearm search and seizure order,"
- contact your local police department if you think someone is a threat, and tell them exactly what's going on,
- the police will then assess the situation,
- if they believe the person is a threat to themselves or others they will take the guns for a period of time,
- the person will appear in front of a judge, and the judge will decide how long the order should be in place (if at all).
It is a civil order. It does not go on criminal record. It is meant to be a temporary preventative measure, and to remove the guns during a crisis situation.