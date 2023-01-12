Indiana's public universities make budget requests before House committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are tasked with putting together a two-year budget during the current legislative session.
This week, leaders from the state's public universities spoke about their budget requests in front of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Tuesday, the Commission for Higher Education and four universities gave presentations. Vincennes University Chuck Johnson highlighted a few capital budget requests. The largest, $34 million, would establish a new 'Center for Health Services and Active Learning.'
Johnson told lawmakers that the center is critical to creating pathways for important healthcare jobs, "We need to provide the quality of an education that is represented by the technology and the kind of lab experiences to support the clinical and hands-on learning that goes on in the field."
Vincennes University also hopes to receive nearly $24 million dollars for infrastructure improvements and $10 million for a welding training center.
On Wednesday, Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis presented a single $66 million capital budget request. The money would be used to rehab a current campus facility for a new 'Center for Technology, Engineering, and Design.'
"This renovation will provide us with 21st century teaching and learning spaces, which are so important. When this building was built in 1980 to 2023, of course work has changed across the country and the state, and our facilities need to match that," Curtis told lawmakers.
Curtis says when making the request, the university considered how to meet the needs of the state's workforce needs.