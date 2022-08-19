Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner.
The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Events include a horse pull and an antique tractor pull. Volunteers said that this is a great opportunity for the community and others to gather again.
"We had a pandemic," Josh Rector, a volunteer said. "People are looking for stuff to do and this is a way to get the community out and involved."
Everything kicks off Friday, August 26th at 4 p.m. with a Jonah Fish Fry. The two-day event wraps up Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. with a concert.