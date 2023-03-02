Indiana's Lt. Governor stops in at Terre Haute autism center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday, a local behavioral center met with Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss how to better support Hoosiers with autism.
Experts on autism, Crouch and area providers met at the Harsha Autism Center.
The group mainly talked about how a possible Medicaid reimbursement rate drop would impact access to support.
Some are concerned about what such a drop could mean for an already struggling industry.
"So it's already difficult to get those services. And if there's a Medicaid rate drop, then it'll be harder to find staff and to provide the services that we already are providing," the autism center's director Mel Kirchner said.
Kirchner would like to see more research done on how many centers need more staff and resources.
She hopes that such research could lead to more help. Kirchner feels their talks with Crouch were productive.