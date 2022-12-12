 Skip to main content
Indiana's Lt. Governor announces run for state's governor in 2024

  • Updated
Suzanne Crouch

Suzanne Crouch (Credit: Facebook)

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's lieutenant governor says she plans to run for the top spot in 2024.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who currently serves under Governor Eric Holcomb, launched a new campaign website.

Crouch has already raised millions for her previously unannounced campaign.

Holcomb has reached his term limit as governor and will not be able to run for reelection.

