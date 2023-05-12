 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana's health commissioner announces retirement

  • 0
Dr Box

Dr. Kris Box 

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face during Indiana's fight against Covid-19 has announced she is retiring.

Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana state health commissioner, has announced she is retiring at the end of the month.

Box served as the Indiana state health commissioner since October of 2017.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver

Dr. Lindsay Weaver

Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Dr. Lindsay Weaver to replace Dr. Box.

Both women were instrumental in guiding Hoosiers through the pandemic.

Box is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Recommended for you