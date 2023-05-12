Indiana's health commissioner announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face during Indiana's fight against Covid-19 has announced she is retiring.
Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana state health commissioner, has announced she is retiring at the end of the month.
Box served as the Indiana state health commissioner since October of 2017.
Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Dr. Lindsay Weaver to replace Dr. Box.
Both women were instrumental in guiding Hoosiers through the pandemic.
Box is a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.