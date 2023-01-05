Indiana's governor unveils Next Level Agenda

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is pledging to improve public safety in the state.
It's part of his newly unveiled Next Level Agenda. There are several initiatives the governor has proposed.
He'd like to increase the school safety fund by $6 million to $ 25 million yearly.
Holcomb wants to raise the Indiana State Police starting pay to $70,000. It'd be an increase of about $16,000
The governor also is looking to implement regional firefighter training infrastructure. In addition, his administration hopes to support court technology improvements.