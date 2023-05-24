Indiana's governor signs bill aiming to keep student-athletes safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill aimed at protecting student-athletes. He signed Senate Bill 3-69 earlier this month.
It requires coaches to get training for "sudden cardiac arrest".
The law was written to ensure students are given immediate medical care if they go into cardiac arrest.
The law also applies to people like marching band and drama leaders.
School leaders will need to have an AED nearby for all practices, games, and performances.
The law goes into effect on July 1.