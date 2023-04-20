Indiana's governor signs 79 bills into law - here's a look at a few of them

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana legislative session is entering its final week. Lawmakers are working to iron out differences on the remaining bills.
As they continue to work, Governor Eric Holcomb is considering bills that have made it to his desk.
He signed 79 bills into law today - which generally take effect on July 1.
Here's a look at a few of them.
House Act 11-86
House Act 11-86 allows criminalizing bystanders at emergency scenes.
Under it, if a person is within 25 feet of an officer after being told to get back, the person commits a class c misdemeanor.
Advocates say the new law will protect officers trying to do their jobs. Opponents fear it lessens outside accountability of police.
House Act 11-34
House Act 11-34 aims to make firefighters safe.
After June 2024, fire departments can only buy gear with permanent labels indicating if it contains PFAS.
Those are the so-called forever chemicals often associated with health issues.
Senate Act 43
Senate Act 43 might help fill vital 9-1-1 dispatcher roles.
Under it, departments cannot require dispatchers to live within the same county they work.
Supporters believe this opens up the candidate pool to a wider area.