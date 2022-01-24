Indiana's governor marks the end of Operation Allies Welcome

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced the end of Operation Allies Welcome.

The program worked to resettle Afghan refugees housed at Camp Atterbury.

The National Guard base was the temporary home for nearly 7,200 people who fled Afghanistan during the pull-out of American forces.

Gov. Eric Holcomb called the resettlement operation “one of Indiana’s finest hours” in helping those who fled Afghanistan after the country’s American-backed government was overthrown by the Taliban in August.

The last of the remaining 200 refugees at Camp Atterbury were expected to depart for resettlement assignments by the end of this week, said Aaron Batt, a federal Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome.

Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles south of Indianapolis, was among eight sites in the U.S. that the Department of Defense selected to temporarily house some 75,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan, including people who aided the American war effort in that country and their families.

Several Afghans housed in the camp, created a mural that depicts their story.

More than 700 refugees were expected to settle in the Hoosier state.