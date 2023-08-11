Indiana's governor issues disaster declaration for parts of the Wabash Valley following June storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's governor has declared a disaster emergency for part of the Wabash Valley after severe weather hit the area in late June.
On Friday, News 10 received the declaration from Governor Eric Holcomb for the storms between June 25 and June 29. In the Wabash Valley, those counties include Clay, Vermillion and Vigo. It also includes Fountain, Gibson, and Spencer Counties.
This will be in effect for the next 30 days.
Holcomb cited the widespread severe damage, injury, or loss of life and property as the reason.
No serious injuries were reported locally, but the storms left tens of thousands in the Wabash Valley without power for days.
See the full declaration below.