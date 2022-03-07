Indiana's Attorney General warns of home improvement scammers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and the Wabash River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana's Attorney General warns of home improvement scammers

  • Updated
Indiana Builders Assocation

House under construction

 Huntstock

INDIANAPOLIS - As Spring starts and people look at home improvement projects, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning people about scammers as he kicks off National Consumer Protection Week.

Whether you are making improvements such as replacing windows and doors, adding a home office, or updating a kitchen or bath, it is important to hire a professional to keep projects from becoming a source of frustration and a costly endeavor. Rokita is warning Hoosiers to take precautions and do their research before hiring a home improvement contractor.

“Hoosiers can protect themselves by doing their research, asking the right questions, and getting a written contract that defines the full scope of the work and specifications for the job,” said Rokita.

Consumers can look to sources like the Indiana Builders Association (IBA) as a part of their research.  The IBA has more than 2,600 members, many of whom perform home improvement services. The IBA also offers homeowner resources to connect consumers to industry professionals for their next project. 

“Our members are invested in making their communities better. Fly-by-night and out of state contractors who come in town after a storm to take advantage of our friends, family and neighbors gives the whole industry a tarnished reputation,” said Paul Schwinghammer, IBA 2022 President. 

Consumers should do their homework to prevent the headache of doing business with an unscrupulous contractor. Rokita and the Indiana Builders Association offer the following tips to avoid falling victim to a home repair scam:

  • Ask your family, friends, and co-workers for contractors they have used who have done good work.
  • Before signing a contract or making a payment, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division and the Better Business Bureau for complaint information on contractors you are considering.
  • Get multiple bids from local contractors. Avoid contractors who spontaneously show up at your door offering a “bargain” price for painting, driveway sealing, roof repairs, etc.
  • Get a written contract before making a payment. Indiana law requires home improvement contracts exceeding $150 to be in writing. Before signing the contract, make certain it includes:

o    The price of the job

o    Payment schedule

o    A detailed description of the work and materials

o    Estimated start and completion dates

o    The contractor’s name and address

o    A name and telephone number of the person to contact if problems arise

o    The contractor’s e-mail address

o    The contractor’s signature

  • Never pay for the entire project before the work begins.
  • If you do make a down payment, remaining payments should be tied to completion of specified amounts of work.
  • If the contractor is arranging financing, the contractor should provide you with an installment sale contract disclosing various credit terms like the finance charge and the APR.

Even if preventative measures are taken, problems may still arise. Take time to talk to your contractor to resolve these issues. If problems continue, put your complaints in writing and send them to the contractor. Be sure to keep a copy of these complaints for your records.