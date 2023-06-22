Indiana's AG warns you about scam text messages

Indiana's attorney general is warning Hoosiers to double-check text messages for scams.
Many people get them all the time. It makes it easier for scammers to reach out.
If you're receiving a lot of scams via text, you're not alone. Here are some ways the AG says you can protect yourself.
Verify messages that you think are fishy by contacting the company that's claiming to send them. Don't share any personal information over text.
It's really best not to respond at all. This allows scammers to know your account is active.
Report text scams by forwarding them to 7-7-2-6. This helps your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.