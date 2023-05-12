 Skip to main content
Indiana's AG says cyber attacks on churches and non-profits are expected to rise

  • 0
cyber attacks

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber attacks on churches and non-profits are expected to be on the rise.

That's according to a release from the Indiana attorney general's office, warning religious groups to keep an eye out.

It cited multiple ransomware attacks on religious groups last month as a sign more may come.

There are a few cyber-safety tips that can help:

  • Don't click on unfamiliar attachments or links
  • Never give out personal or financial information thru email or text
  • Make sure your computers have updated anti-virus software
  • Try to regularly train members of your group to spot and avoid threats

