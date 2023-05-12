Indiana's AG says cyber attacks on churches and non-profits are expected to rise

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber attacks on churches and non-profits are expected to be on the rise.
That's according to a release from the Indiana attorney general's office, warning religious groups to keep an eye out.
It cited multiple ransomware attacks on religious groups last month as a sign more may come.
There are a few cyber-safety tips that can help:
- Don't click on unfamiliar attachments or links
- Never give out personal or financial information thru email or text
- Make sure your computers have updated anti-virus software
- Try to regularly train members of your group to spot and avoid threats