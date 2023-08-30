Indiana's 21st Century Scholars Program make historic expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education announced that over 40,000 students have been automatically enrolled in the 2027 cohort in the 21st Century Scholars program.
Automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program was a key item on the Governor's 2023 Next Level Agenda to help increase educational attainment.
Created in 1990, the 21st Century Scholars program is nationally recognized and one of Indiana's keys to narrowing gaps in educational attainment. The scholarship covers up to full tuition and fees at Indiana colleges and universities for students from low-income backgrounds.
The Commission estimates over 20,000 additional students will be enrolled in the program for each 8th grade class. Students who are automatically enrolled must still meet subsequent requirements to obtain the scholarship.
Central to the Commission's strategy, the program has seen significant change this year with recent legislation that allows the Commission to automatically enroll all financially eligible students into the program.
Earlier this year, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery called attention to the college-going rate for low-income Black, Hispanic and Latino students in the State of Higher Education Address.
For Indiana, the 21st Century Scholars program tackles disparities impacting students from low-income households. Since the program's creation, over 50,000 Scholars have earned a college degree through the scholarship. The Commission's 2023 College Readiness Report shows that 81 percent of Scholars attended college in 2021 compared to 30 percent of their non-Scholar, low-income peers.
In addition to providing a way to manage the cost of college, the 21st Century Scholars program gives students a peer network and support system, ensuring students have what they need to be successful in college.