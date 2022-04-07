Indianapolis Zoo is gearing up for its spring festival

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring has sprung at the Indianapolis Zoo.
The zoo's spring festival is well underway. It's called xZooBerance, and it features 16 days of unique and wild entertainment.
There is music and dancing, art and activities, there's something for the whole family.
Leaders at the Zoo say Spring is the perfect time to visit.
That's because more animals are out and active in the mild weather.
Even if it's a bit chilly, you're sure to see all kinds of wildlife.
For more information, you can visit the Indianapolis Zoo website.