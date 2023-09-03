Indianapolis teen arrested after firing gun near a state trooper

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis teen has been arrested after police say he fired a gun near a state trooper.
The incident happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. northwest of Greencastle near the intersection of County Road 325 West and County Road 450 North.
That's where an off-duty state trooper from the Putnamville Post was working on a fence.
ISP said the trooper observed a silver four-door vehicle stop in the roadway within 25 feet of where he was working. The trooper then heard a gunshot come from the vehicle.
ISP said the vehicle sped away and the trooper called for assistance.
After an extensive search, police found the vehicle and the driver.
The driver has been identified as Michael Lee McConnell, 19, of Indianapolis.
McConnell was taken to the Putnam County Jail and charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm.