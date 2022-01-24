Indianapolis police probe infant girl’s death as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating a 2-month-old girl’s death as a homicide after detectives said the infant suffered injuries they believe were not accidental.
Police found the baby unresponsive Thursday in an apartment on Indianapolis’ west side. The child died shortly after she had arrived at Riley Hospital for Children.
Child abuse detectives were called to the apartment to investigate, and police said their early investigation shows the baby died from “non-accidental trauma.”
Police have not announced any arrests in the case and the deceased child’s name has not yet been released.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the infant’s cause of death.