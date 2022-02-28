Indianapolis officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is at between Mount Carmel and New Harmony, the crest on the White
River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River
is near Williams.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

Waterways will continue to fall this week, aided by very little to
no precipitation, temperatures mostly above freezing, some sunshine,
and on Tuesday afternoon also breezy winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1100
AM EST /1000 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.9 feet Tuesday,
March 8.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Monday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Thursday, March 10.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 20.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ was 21.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indianapolis officer, suspect shot in exchange of gunfire

Police lights

WTHI File Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot and seriously wounded and a suspect was critically wounded in a shootout as officers responded to the scene of an automobile crash, police said.

The officer was hospitalized in serious but stable condition following the Sunday night shooting, while the male suspect was initially hospitalized in critical condition before being upgraded to serious condition, police said Monday.

Indianapolis police said the wounded officer is a “one-year officer who was in field training.”

That officer and a second officer were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the scene of a reported accident. As the officers were traveling to the scene, dispatchers were told that a male wearing a red jacket was exposing himself and also that a male in a red vehicle was “acting strange,” was intoxicated and driving away from the reported crash scene.

 

Police said witnesses directed the officers to the red vehicle and the officers soon found it and also saw a male in a red jacket in that vehicle.

Both officers exited their fully-marked police vehicle and within seconds the male began running away from the officers, who told him, “Stop. Police,” police said. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between at least one of the officers and the suspect, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure following such shootings. It was unclear if that officer was the same one who was shot.

Police said “multiple officers” were wearing body-worn cameras that were activated.

