Indianapolis measure would bring change to gun regulations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A measure being considered in Indianapolis would bring sweeping changes to gun regulations.

On Monday, the city-county council got its first look at Proposal 1-56.

Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm in Marion County to 21.

He'd also like to ban semiautomatic assault weapons, roll back permitless carry and prohibit concealed carry of a gun.

The ordinance can only be enacted if the state legislature allows Indianapolis to enforce its own gun rules.

The proposal will head to Indy's public safety and Criminal Justice Committee on June 14.

