...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations in
excess of a tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Indianapolis man charged with child sex crimes in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man was charged after police accused him of sex crimes with minors in Parke County.

Indiana State Police started an investigation into 22-year-old Jacob Stone last week.

The Vermillion County DCS contacted police with information about Stone and alleged sexual misconduct with two girls under 16-years-old.

Jacob Stone

Jacob Stone (provided photo)

During their investigation, police said the alleged sex crimes took place in Parke County.

Stone was arrested over the weekend and was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

