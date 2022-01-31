Indianapolis man charged with child sex crimes in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man was charged after police accused him of sex crimes with minors in Parke County.
Indiana State Police started an investigation into 22-year-old Jacob Stone last week.
The Vermillion County DCS contacted police with information about Stone and alleged sexual misconduct with two girls under 16-years-old.
During their investigation, police said the alleged sex crimes took place in Parke County.
Stone was arrested over the weekend and was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.