Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

You are invited to free weekend event supporting Wabash Valley Crew

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local group wants your help to pay for a boathouse in Terre Haute’s Fairbanks Park. It's offering you the opportunity to watch several fun races this weekend to get you in the giving spirit.

Wabash Valley Crew will present its second annual Rowing Challenge at the Vigo County YMCA with races starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to the free event.

The group wants to raise a $150,000 through donations. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation will then match that dollar-for-dollar. The money will be used to create a boathouse along the Wabash River to benefit local rowing teams.

The challenge starts with a celebrity race. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Riverscape President Bryan Horsman, and News 10 This Morning Anchor Heather Good are among the competitors. News 10 Anchor Rondrell Moore won the celebrity race last year. Several local businesses will also be competing in the corporate race.

You can visit the Wabash Valley Crew website to learn more about the organization and event. Click here to donate.

