You are invited to free weekend event supporting Wabash Valley Crew

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local group wants your help to pay for a boathouse in Terre Haute’s Fairbanks Park. It's offering you the opportunity to watch several fun races this weekend to get you in the giving spirit.
Wabash Valley Crew will present its second annual Rowing Challenge at the Vigo County YMCA with races starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to the free event.
The group wants to raise a $150,000 through donations. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation will then match that dollar-for-dollar. The money will be used to create a boathouse along the Wabash River to benefit local rowing teams.
The challenge starts with a celebrity race. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Riverscape President Bryan Horsman, and News 10 This Morning Anchor Heather Good are among the competitors. News 10 Anchor Rondrell Moore won the celebrity race last year. Several local businesses will also be competing in the corporate race.
You can visit the Wabash Valley Crew website to learn more about the organization and event. Click here to donate.