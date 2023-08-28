Wabash Valley soccer game raises money for cancer

A Wabash Valley soccer game kicked off tonight for a special cause. Tonight's game is the first of several games raising money for childhood cancer.
The Terre Haute North vs. South Vermillion soccer game is unlike any other this season.
Tonight's game, "Kicking Childhood Cancer," is the first soccer fundraiser by the PS We Love You Fund.
Former Terre North Graduate Patrick Barrett serves as the inspiration for the fund. Barrett, a Riley Hospital for Children patient, died in March 2016 from cancer.
Barrett's cousin, Jack Butwin, a Terre Haute North soccer player, helped create the event.
Barrett's grandfather, Steve Butwin, says the money raised will go to Riley.
"We just love the place and we will do whatever we can to support riley," says Butwin.