Vigo County Solid Waste Management gives a 2022 recap

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a successful year for Vigo County Solid Waste Management. Management officials released a recap of everything the facility has accomplished in the past year.
In 2022 alone, Vigo County Solid Waste Management recycled around 185 tons of recyclable material.
Here are some of the specifics for glass, e-waste, and document shredding:
The facility introduced glass recycling in the last quarter of 2022, and recycled 46.94 tons. For electronic recycling, 37.99 tons were processed. Lastly, 100.74 tons of documents were shredded.
