Vigo County Public Library holds second legislative crackerbarrel of 2023

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to make their voice heard at another cracker-barrel session today.
The cracker-barrel was held at the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute. State Representatives attended to answer questions and hear opinions from the public.
People discussed politics in school boards, LGBTQ issues, and term limits.
State Representative, Tonya Pfaff, spoke on why these sessions are important.
"I think these cracker-barrels are important because it gives the community a chance to tell us what's on their mind and I always encourage people to come out and help us help you," said Representative Pfaff.
The next cracker-barrel will be held at the same place on March 11, 2023 at 10 AM.