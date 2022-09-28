Vigo County candidates speak to the community at heated public forum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County candidates had the chance to speak in front of the community Tuesday night.
Those running for a council or commissioner spot took the stage at what became a heated public forum.
Three candidates running for Vigo County Council - Carlene Sakbun for District 4, incumbent Vicki Weger for District 3, and Ryan Cummins for District 3 sat on the left.
The two running for county commissioner, incumbent Brendan Kearns, and his opponent Mark Clinkenbeard sat on the right. Both are running for District 1.
The candidates were asked several questions including the two issues they see as the most pressing to tackle.
County council answers:
- Sakbun listed off increasing jobs and prioritizing public safety.
- Weger said raising pay for county employees and recruiting more businesses into the community.
- Cummins wants to see lower taxes, and operate with as limited government as possible.
As for the commissioners,
- Kearns said local infrastructure must be improved. He also wants to make housing more affordable for people already living in their homes.
- Clinkenbeard agreed that affordable housing is a must, but he wants to see new, cheaper homes built in the community. He added bringing more jobs to town as his second.
Shortly after, things got heated in the commissioner's race.
Kearns took a jab at Clinkenbeard, stating that it would be nearly impossible for him to operate his construction firm while being a full-time commissioner.
Clinkenbeard challenged that statement. He that if it were a conflict of interest, he wouldn't have run.
Those not in attendance were candidates all running for the county council. This includes Nancy Allsup, David Thompson, Brenda Wilson, Travis Norris, and Jeff Fisher.
One audience member and former government teacher said the lack of attendance is an answer in itself.
"I think that's typical for people not to show up, and without them giving a reason for not being here -- I think that makes a statement in of itself," community member Roseanne Campbell said.
She says forums like these help people make informed votes.
The next candidate forum is next Tuesday at the Vigo County Library at 6:30 p.m.
State representatives will take the stage.