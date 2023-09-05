Vigo County 911 requests salary increases, hopes to retain workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council held a sunshine meeting on September 5. The council did not vote on any legislation; it only discussed it.
Tuesday's discussion included whether to bump up salaries for emergency service workers.
Vigo County 911 leaders are asking the council to raise its worker's salaries. Doing so would hopefully attract more people to work there.
Vigo County 911 Director Vickie Oster says the department struggles to retain workers.
"This year, we have hired 17 people, and 14 of them have resigned," said Oster. "That's like an 83% rate."
Council members have until September 13 to make a decision.