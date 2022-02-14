Up in flames: Old Wabash Avenue furniture store building destroyed in early morning blaze

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The former home of a Terre Haute furniture store was destroyed in a Monday morning fire.
It started around 2:40 A.M. at the old Cricket Box furniture store on Wabash Avenue. The building is across the street from Kroger.
The Terre Haute Fire Department says a portion of the building collapsed while crews were fighting the fire, but no injuries were reported.
While the fire department worked to fight the fire, the Terre Haute Police Department closed that portion of Wabash Avenue.
We asked the Terre Haute Fire Department about the cause of the fire. They told us that due to the building's extensive damage, they might not be able to determine the cause.
No utilities were hooked up to the building.
This building was not the current location of the Cricket Box furniture store. Their current business is a little further east on Wabash Avenue.