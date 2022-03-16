Ukrainians watch war from afar while others fear history is repeating

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Images of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine have captivated and disgusted the world.
For Ukrainian Americans, watching the war unfold from here in the United States has been like living in an alternate reality. For educators and members of the Jewish community, it reminds them of another dark time in history.
Ukrainians watching war from afar
The horrifying pictures are disturbing videos are difficult for anyone to look at, but for Yana Weinstein and Igor Kalennyy, staying connected to the war in Ukraine has consumed them.
"It's not easy when the city where you were born is under threat."
Yana and Igor immigrated to the United States with their families as young adults. The couple met and married in the United States. Yana is a senior instructor in the school of music at Indiana State University.
They say Ukraine was still a very new country when they left, still carrying the baggage of the former Soviet Union. Yana and Igor immersed themselves in American culture and politics when they arrived here but now they say they've never felt more Ukrainian.
Yana says, "I am very much emotionally involved. It infects my life. When I wake up, my first thing when I wake up is I look at my phone, look at the news."
Igor adds, "At least for the first week, it kind of affected everything. I couldn't even work."
Igor was born in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, which is now the target of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The couple says Putin has long been perfecting his propaganda machine to justify this invasion.
They warn this is bigger than Ukraine and fear what happens next.
Igor says, "Yes, this is a remote country to a lot of people in this hemisphere but people in Ukraine are fighting for actually freedoms for the entire world."
Yana says, "They have a right to have their own country and that's why everybody is fighting."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Americans like Yana and Igor are left to watch and search for ways to send aid to their former home.
Fears history is repeating
As the fight carries on, experts warn President Putin is using propaganda and misinformation to justify his invasion of Ukraine. Putin claims Ukraine is a threat and Russian forces are there to stop a genocide perpetrated by Nazis.
"I think if Eva was here right now she would like to give Putin an earful.”
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. Filled with testimonies and artifacts, it's the only holocaust museum in the state.
Executive Director Troy Fears says the images he has seen from Ukraine are reminiscent of what the world saw leading up to and during the last war in Europe.
Fears says, “There are some parallels because when you think about the footage you see of hospitals being bombed and apartment buildings being bombed, just this recklessness of people, innocent people being killed and injured, it really is a parallel to what happened in World War II."
Fears explains the Nazis employed misinformation and propaganda to gain favor and support for their mission. It's those tactics Fears says Putin is now using to wage a new war in Europe, even claiming Russia is still fighting the Nazis.
"Hopefully people around the world will see that for what it is, as being a falsehood, and do something about it in order to help the Ukrainian people."
"People thought well Hitler wasn't going to kill all these people. He did."
Betsy Frank is President of the United Hebrew Congregation serving the Wabash Valley. She, like many, has been closely watching as Putin lays siege to Ukraine.
Frank says, "We are distressed, not only from a Jewish perspective but from a world perspective."
As Ukraine is bombarded and millions flee, she worries we haven't learned from our past.
Frank adds, “It's happening, not just to the Jewish population, but the entire Ukrainian population."
That’s something CANDLES hopes can be stopped through education.
"As a world, what can we do to stop this from happening? They didn't ask that during WWII, or if they did, it was too late and now I hope, again, that five months from now, five years from now we're not saying I wish we would have done more."
Due to the war in Ukraine, the CANDLES Holocaust Museum has been forced to cancel its planned trip to Poland.