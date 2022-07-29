 Skip to main content
Two old transmission towers in Vigo County to be repurposed into eagle nests

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy will be repurposing two transmission towers for eagle nesting platforms.

In early August, a helicopter crew will work at the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute.

The specialized workers will strip inactive electrical lines and equipment. Then, they will install two nesting platforms at the top of the two towers.

Duke Energy says the project will be completed in early September. Eagles will begin looking for nesting sites in January and February.

