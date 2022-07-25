Travel Watch issued for Knox County following weekend rain

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are without power and roads are closed after a weekend storm dumped up to six inches of rain on parts of Knox County.
A Travel Watch is now in effect. This means travel should be limited to emergencies and driving to and from work.
The Knox County Emergency Management Agency reports several water rescues overnight. The EMA says vehicles got caught in high water on Prullage Road outside of Vincennes, and State Road 550 and Summers Road, both near Wheatland. No one was hurt.
In Edwardsport, a section of Pine Bluff Road has been washed away. In Oaktown, a section of Moody Road has been washed out. Several other roads in the county are covered with water.
The EMA is also reporting several downed trees. This had led to power outages across the county. Some customers may be without power until this afternoon, according to local power companies.
This is a developing story and will be updated.