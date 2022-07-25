 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Travel Watch issued for Knox County following weekend rain

  • 0
Pine Bluff Road washed out due to heavy rain

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are without power and roads are closed after a weekend storm dumped up to six inches of rain on parts of Knox County.

A Travel Watch is now in effect. This means travel should be limited to emergencies and driving to and from work.

The Knox County Emergency Management Agency reports several water rescues overnight. The EMA says vehicles got caught in high water on Prullage Road outside of Vincennes, and State Road 550 and Summers Road, both near Wheatland. No one was hurt.

In Edwardsport, a section of Pine Bluff Road has been washed away. In Oaktown, a section of Moody Road has been washed out. Several other roads in the county are covered with water.

The EMA is also reporting several downed trees. This had led to power outages across the county. Some customers may be without power until this afternoon, according to local power companies.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended for you