TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ho ho ho...tis' the season for pictures with Santa, and all things holly jolly!
Families all over the Wabash Valley took a trip to the North Pole -- aka Deming Park to pose with Santa Claus himself!
Kids sat on Santa's lap, and he told them whether they were naughty or nice.
All of this, while parents snapped some priceless shots of their little elves!
Organizers say it is so great to be able to provide this family tradition for years on end.
"Families enjoy coming in and driving through and seeing the lights,"
Vigo County Park and Recreation Assistant Director Jennifer Johnson said.
"You have your young children...to your older adults, and everyone enjoys that I believe."
If you missed out on Sunday night, don't get your stockings in a twist...Santa will be back tomorrow night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and next Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.