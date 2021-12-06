"This is their VA" - get an inside glimpse of the new Veterans Clinic in Terre Haute that is just days away from opening

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - We are just days away from the grand opening of the new Terre Haute Veteran's Clinic.
On Monday, the VA hosted a media tour, and News 10 got an inside look at just how far the clinic has come from our first glimpse inside.
The clinic is a whopping 46,000 square feet and will serve 10,000 veterans from all over Indiana.
It will provide both primary care and mental health resources under the same roof.
This clinic will be life-changing for local veterans.
One cool thing about the clinic is the mental health section is a yellow color scheme, and the primary care section is green.
Both color schemes achieve the warm and inviting environment that project manager Julie Webb was aiming for.
The response from the community and local veterans could not be better!
"Incredibly positive...they are anxious...they are looking forward...this is their VA," Veteran Health Indiana Executive Director Laura Ruzick said.
"This is their VA, and they are so excited to get these services."
Some of the specialty services offered include audiology, physical therapy, a pharmacy, and for one local veteran...the most important one -- optometry.
Clifford Stephens has to take around 8 trips each year to the Indianapolis VA, and that gets tiresome.
"Up there twice a year to get my eyes checked, I get my blood drawn down here. If I have to have a thyroid check or see someone about a knee replacement or something like that...I have to go up there," Stephens said.
Stephens says not only will the fewer commutes to Indy help him out, but it will help other veterans as well.
"A lot of guys don't get travel pay, and so it helps out because a lot of these guys are on a really tight budget. So, that's what a lot of them are excited about because it's going to save them money, and they get quicker service."
Stephens says it feels good to be heard because this is something veterans have been fighting for...for years.
This place is huge and will provide care for so many veterans.
The grand opening date is December 20th at 5080 East Bill Farr Drive.
The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The best way for veterans to find out if their eligible to use the new facility is to contact the VA by visiting their website.