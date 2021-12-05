"This is my first car -- so I feel amazing" - one local woman gets the surprise of a lifetime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local woman got the surprise of a lifetime, and her reaction will just warm your heart!
Destiny Greene, a Chick-fil-a employee, has been saving up for a car for quite some time.
Now, she doesn't have to!
Greene was presented her very own Jeep at the annual Chick-fil-a Christmas party on Sunday.
The Toyota Dealership helped to make this possible.
Greene says she can't believe she gets to be the one in the driver's seat on her commute to work from this day forward.
"When I started...we didn't have a car, and I just have never had my own car. This is my first car -- so I feel amazing," Greene said.
Greene wants everyone to know how grateful she is.