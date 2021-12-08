"They had a very special relationship...they will be missed terribly," - Sullivan community mourns the loss of a mother and daughter

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Following the death of 10-year-old Grace Hedden and her mother, 38-year-old mother Ashley Hedden, the Sullivan community is coming together to mourn the loss.
Grace Hedden was a 4th-grade student at Sullivan Elementary School.
Her mother, Ashley Hedden was always close by -- working several years as a member of the cafeteria staff.
On Wednesday, the school offered counseling and support services to all.
They have also changed their social media profiles to say "Hedden Strong" in their honor.
News 10 reached out to multiple staff members.
Eventually, we were able to get a hold of Sullivan Elementary School Principal Samantha Phegley.
She tells News 10 that Ashley Hedden was the first person the students saw when they walked into the building.
She knew every student by name.
Phegley describes her as a happy, outgoing woman…who loved her job and especially loved her family.
She was very close to all her kids.
She also says that Grace was a positive force, who never had anything bad to say about anything or anyone.
The two of them were known to be inseparable.
"They had a very special relationship…so they're going to be missed terribly by everybody here," Phegley said.
It's evident how much these beautiful souls will be missed by this tight-knit community.
We will continue to keep you updated on where this investigation stands.
