The Regional Optimist Club Golf Tournament have some winners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A group of young athletes are working hard to compete on an international level.
The Regional Optimist Club Golf Tournament is ramping up, and athletes are ready for the competition.
The international version of the tournament is one of the world's most renowned junior golfing tournaments. Around 600 young golfers participate every year.
On July 7, a group of 35 junior golfers competed. Winners were awarded free entry into 2023's district tournament. Other participants earn a discounted entry fee to next year's tournament.
Bad weather meant not every age division got to compete, but about half of them were able to get through all 18 holes.
Organizers say the competition was tight.
The winner of the girls 13 - 14 year old division was Raegan Roscoe from Terre Haute.
Ryan Grassick from Terre Haute won the boys 12 - 13 year old division.
Winners for the 9-hole, 10 - 12 division were Cayden Floyd and Carson Cassell. Both are from Terre Haute as well.