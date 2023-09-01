Terre Haute Police Department hires new social worker - here's what they'll focus on

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has been working on adding a social worker to their team for two years now. Last month, they were able to start interviews.
On Friday, the department announced the position is filled. Jarom Hawker will now serve as THPD's social worker.
This past week, Hawker's been busy shadowing detectives and officers and getting to know people in the department. His job is to work with officers and mental health professionals to figure out what resources the community needs.
Doing this will help police better focus on their jobs and will get people the right help faster.
Hawker says while officers do a lot for people, they can only do so much when it comes to mental health calls.
"We've tried to provide services, but we just can't get the services you need and resources you need, but a social worker can. And i think it's a statement from Chief Keene and the department that we care," Hawker said.
He will officially start this role on Monday.