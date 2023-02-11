Terre Haute Humane Society plans for low-cost vet clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A much needed addition is coming to a local humane society.
The Terre Haute Humane Society plans on building a vet clinic on location. The new clinic will mainly offer spay and neuter services.
Officials hope to provide a low-cost experience for cat and dog owners.
Executive director, Charles Brown, says this could address the overpopulation issue in the area.
"We've seen a huge increase right after the pandemic with intakes and stray populations starting to rise. We believe this will have a huge impact. I think it will reduce the suffering of the animals in the community immensely and prevent a lot of suffering in the future as well," said Brown.
Officials hope to start construction in early summer and be completed by the end of the year.