 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terre Haute Humane Society plans for low-cost vet clinic

  • Updated
  • 0

Terre Haute Humane Society plans for low-cost vet clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A much needed addition is coming to a local humane society.

Terre Haute Humane Society

The Terre Haute Humane Society plans on building a vet clinic on location. The new clinic will mainly offer spay and neuter services.    

Officials hope to provide a low-cost experience for cat and dog owners.

Executive director, Charles Brown, says this could address the overpopulation issue in the area.

"We've seen a huge increase right after the pandemic with intakes and stray populations starting to rise. We believe this will have a huge impact. I think it will reduce the suffering of the animals in the community immensely and prevent a lot of suffering in the future as well," said Brown.

Officials hope to start construction in early summer and be completed by the end of the year.

Recommended for you