Terre Haute City Council approved an ordinance for a new stoplight on one busy street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council also approved adding a new stoplight to East Margaret Drive.
The new stoplight will be installed at the intersection of East Margaret and 4500 East Margaret. 4500 East Margaret will eventually be the entrance into the Queen of Terre Haute Casino.
City engineers are proposing this due to heavy traffic on Margaret. They say when the casino is constructed, traffic safety will be a priority.
Money for the light will come from the casino itself.
There is no exact date for the installation. However, it'll most likely be installed closer to the casino's completion in 2024.