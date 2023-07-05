Statewide Silver Alert issued for Parke County woman

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Parke County.
Betty Capps is 68 years old.
She is white, about 5'3", 180lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.
She has a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg.
Capps was last seen driving a grey 2007 Ford Focus with an Indiana license plate.
She was last seen on Thursday, June 29, in Mecca, Indiana.
Capps is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help.
If you have any information on Betty Capps call 9-1-1 or the Parke County Sheriff's Office at 765-569-5413.