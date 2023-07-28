Silver Alert issued for Owen County woman

FREEDOM, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an Owen County, Indiana woman.
The Owen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Zoe Neree.
She is an 18-year-old black female, 5'4" tall, 115lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Neree was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.
She is missing from Freedom, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 pm.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Zoe Neree, contact the Owen County Sheriff's Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.