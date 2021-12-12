Santa traded out the snow boots for some skates -- check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Instead of sliding in his sleigh, Santa was gliding in some skates.
This was all a part of the Skate with Santa event at the Wigwam on Saturday.
Santa and all of his little elves were lighting it up on the hardwood!
There were also both breakfast and lunch opportunities with Santa.
For dessert, a spectacular spread of sweets, with cookie decorating, and a sundae bar!
Organizers say they love going all-out for the holidays!
It brings them a lot of joy!
"We love it. I think Santa loves it. It's a great time for families to get out. It's an affordable venture for skating, and anytime we can do a theme around here, we do," Wigwam president Robert Kramer.
If you missed out on today's event, don't worry.
There will also be a Skate with the Grinch, and an Elf on a Shelf Skate later this month.