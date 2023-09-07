Rose-Hulman wants to build innovation hub, seeks ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman wants to enhance the experience it gives its students. Campus leaders envision building an innovation hub to do that.
Leaders of the college want public grant money to help pay for it.
As Rose-Hulman's national profile rises, leaders want to ride that momentum.
But first, they will need to secure funds for its next phase.
Rose-Hulman wants to build Innovation Grove.
Innovation Grove would be an innovation hub closer to campus.
The first phase of creating this hub includes moving Rose Hulman Ventures. The already-established program brings students and private businesses together for real-world experiences.
Ventures sits six miles from campus, but officials want to bring it closer.
"Providing our students with more engineering experience with projects and industry than we've been able to in the past," says President Rob Coons.
Campus leaders say building Innovation Grove will cost about 14 million dollars.
They're using cash, private donations, and grants to pay for it.
Part of that plan includes using local ARPA money.
President Coons says they are asking for $500,000 in assistance.
"The half million from the ARPA funds locally that we really, sincerely appreciate, and would contribute to the overall success of the college term."
Rose-Hulman says Innovation Grove will better help students on campus.
"Our long-term goal is not to grow the institution by a huge amount but expand the opportunity for existing students on that property," says Coons.
Right now, Rose Hulman's ARPA request is still being considered.
Coons says the college anticipates breaking ground on Innovation Grove later this year.