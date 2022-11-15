Rezoning controversy involving testing facility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners have tabled a controversial rezoning request from an animal research facility.
LFM Quality Laboratories is an animal research facility located on Chamberlain Street in Terre Haute. Owner, Lindy Miller, recently purchased some land off of U.S. 41. However, there are some local activists who are against the new rezoning.
Cara Bryant is the president of Parke County Animal Welfare Services and spoke against the rezoning.
"I started reading more into it and I'm like there's an animal testing lab in Terre Haute? - I started researching and finding and digging and... it all just kind of developed into what we're doing today," says Bryant.
Miller is looking to rezone the 80 acres split into 2 parcels of land. If approved, Miller will gain 40 acres of land to expand for continued animal testing.
Neighbors of the property and animal rights activists spoke up. State director at the Humane Society of the U.S., Samantha Morton, was happy with the support against the rezoning.
"I think it really shows that Vigo County residents really care about animals and they don't want to see this expanded in their community," Morton said.
County commissioners ultimately tabled the issue to the next meeting on December 6th. Bryant says that she and others will use the time to their advantage.
"It was tabled again. that gives us even more time to put more information together and come back even stronger,” Bryant said.