 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Public Access Counselor says former councilwoman's complaint is one of local governance, not public access

  • 0
Access Counselor Letter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Public Access Counselor has responded via letter to a complaint by former Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson.

On November 22, Wilson sent a request to Auditor Jim Bramble under the Access to Public Records Act. She said she needed financial documents for a budget program the Vigo County Council approved. On December 1, she filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor.

In his letter dated February 17, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt wrote he believed the matter was one of local governance, not public access.

"Your complaint speaks to the powers and duties of the fiscal body of the county versus the county auditor and what information is necessary for each party to carry out those duties," Britt Wrote. "It would be inappropriate for my office to weigh in on those responsibilities even through the framework of the Access to Public Records Act."

However, Britt noted if a private citizen had requested these records the denial would likely withstand scrutiny.

"I will conclude that the arguments provided by the respondent are legally sound and practically applied as far as the APRA is concerned," Britt wrote.

Recommended for you