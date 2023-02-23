Public Access Counselor says former councilwoman's complaint is one of local governance, not public access

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Public Access Counselor has responded via letter to a complaint by former Vigo County Councilwoman Brenda Wilson.
On November 22, Wilson sent a request to Auditor Jim Bramble under the Access to Public Records Act. She said she needed financial documents for a budget program the Vigo County Council approved. On December 1, she filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor.
In his letter dated February 17, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt wrote he believed the matter was one of local governance, not public access.
"Your complaint speaks to the powers and duties of the fiscal body of the county versus the county auditor and what information is necessary for each party to carry out those duties," Britt Wrote. "It would be inappropriate for my office to weigh in on those responsibilities even through the framework of the Access to Public Records Act."
However, Britt noted if a private citizen had requested these records the denial would likely withstand scrutiny.
"I will conclude that the arguments provided by the respondent are legally sound and practically applied as far as the APRA is concerned," Britt wrote.