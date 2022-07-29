Organization packs back-to-school supplies ahead of its "We Live" day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's almost time to head back to school, and one local organization is working to help families get ready.
Around 20 Hamilton Center employees and volunteers gathered on Friday to put together 500 school supply bags.
They filled these bags with pencils, crayons, notebooks and other back-to-school essentials.
These will be passed out at the center's "We Live" event on Saturday.
This is just a small part of a big day planned by the center. You can join in on the food and fun at Rose Park.
It all starts tomorrow at 10:00 A.M.