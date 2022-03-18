North Daviess sends team to semi-state in style

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) – North Daviess Junior-Senior High School celebrated its boys’ basketball team, making it to semi-state with a pep rally Friday.
The school gathered in the gymnasium at the end of school and introduced the team with a spotlight and plenty of cheering.
Then, the school watched as the team played a game against the teachers, who were dressed as Jac-Cen-Del, the team they will be taking on at semi-state.
This was part of the school showing their support for the team, something Brent Dalrymple, the Head Coach, is grateful for.
“The kids really want to win for each other. We all want to win for this community and the school. As you can see, the excitement is second to none,” says Dalrymple.
North Daviess takes on Jac-Cen-Del Saturday at 4:00 p.m.