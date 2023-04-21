News 10 honored for best newscast, breaking news and continuing coverage

CARMEL, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 is being recognized for its commitment to coverage you can count on.
The Society of Professional Journalists 2022 Best in Indiana Journalism contest banquet was held Friday evening in Carmel, Indiana. The annual contest promotes and honors the work of print, digital, broadcast and student journalists.
News 10 earned three awards in this year’s competition.
BEST NEWSCAST
WTHI-TV Staff earned third place in the Best Newscast (Outside Indianapolis Market) category for the entry titled News 10 This Morning: Winter storm blasts the Wabash Valley ahead of Christmas. Storm Team 10’s Brady Harp led the newscast with his forecasting of brutally low temperatures and dangerous wind chills following a round of snow. News 10’s Heather Good anchored and produced the newscast with contributions from the entire staff including News 10’s Caitlin Hunt and Megan Shrader who provided LIVE reports on road conditions, and News 10’s Susan Dinkel who kept viewers updated on power outages.
BREAKING NEWS
WTHI-TV Reporter Blake Dollier earned third place in the Breaking News Coverage (Outside Indianapolis Market) category for his entry titled "He's coming our way!" Semi passenger reacts after nearly being hit head-on in a high-speed chase. The story featured video captured of a police chase in Terre Haute and an eyewitness account of a near wreck.
CONTINUING COVERAGE
WTHI-TV Anchor Heather Good and Photojournalist Jaren West earned second place in the Continuing Coverage (Outside Indianapolis Market) category for the entry titled Fears history is repeating, Ukrainians watch war from afar. The two-part story aired not long after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine and shared the experiences of a Ukrainian American couple living in Indiana. It also included unique and important perspectives from the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center and United Hebrew Congregation.
ABOUT SPJ AND THE ANNUAL BEST IN INDIANA JOURNALISM CONTEST
The Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists is dedicated to promoting press freedom and developing current and future journalists.
The annual contest is open to professional and student journalists. Top honors include Story of the Year, Journalist of the Year, Student Journalist of the Year, Slaymaker Service to Journalism Award, First Amendment Award and Indiana Journalism Courage Award. Entries in other content categories are judged by fellow journalists outside Indiana. The money collected through the contest is used for college journalism scholarships.