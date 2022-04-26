 Skip to main content
New Vigo County jail looks to be completed by this summer

Concern for inmates inside the Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County jail and Sheriff's Office operations are set to be in their new home by the end of the summer.

A federal court continues to monitor the situation.

There was a hearing on Tuesday.

Counsel for the plaintiffs questioned staffing issues for the new jail.

The county updated what it's doing to address those concerns.

That includes offering a higher hourly rate and possibly obtaining funding for additional positions.

The court and counsel for both parties will tour the new jail next month.

After that, they'll meet in court regarding the court's authority to address the staffing issues.

