New ordinance will change traffic flow in one Terre Haute neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new ordinance has caused a lot of heated discussion in one Terre Haute neighborhood.
It all happened at Thursday's Terre Haute City Council meeting. Most people who spoke about it were not happy about those changes.
City engineers proposed making South 34th Street to Brown Avenue a one way street, going west.
The road is narrow, being only 12 to 15 feet wide. Engineers say this means cars going in opposite directions have to drive off the road at times to get through.
However, many residents in the area disagree. They say it's not a major issue. Tonight there were many residents who spoke against the ordinance. They say changing the street to a one way would cause some inconvenience, mainly as they commute to work.
City Council President Curtis Debaun said the council took the residents' concerns into consideration before the vote.
"The neighborhood had really communicated within itself. They were really set on not wanting that changed, so they came to the meeting and they made their voice heard," said President Debaun.
The council ultimately approved the ordinance with a vote of 5 to 4. Officials did not have an exact day on when the street would become a one way street.